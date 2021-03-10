Tanzania: Police Seize 31kg Heroin Haul, Four Dar Residents Arrested

10 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — The Anti-Drug Unit (ADU) police are holding four people, including a college student Allu Murugwa, 24, over allegations of being in possession of 31 kilograms of heroin.

The drug haul was reportedly kept in two bags, according to the head of ADU, Mr Hassan Kabeleke. He named the other suspects as Joseph Dalidali, 26, a resident Mbezi Beach in Dar es Salaam, Said Mbasha, 24, a resident of Kinondoni in Dar es Salaam and Fatuma Shomari.

Police said they were tipped off the presence of the suspects on March 2, 2021 from law-abiding citizens. The informers narrated to the police that there were some people who were engaged in illicit drug trade in areas of Mbezi Beach and Kijitonyama in Dar es Salaam.

Following the tip-off, Mr Kabaleke said, they formed three teams of police detectives, who started investigations on March 3, this year, trying to zero-in on Mbezi Beach A where they managed to arrest Dalidali.

Upon being interrogated, the police claimed that Dalidali admitted to having engaged in drug trafficking. "When we questioned the suspect, Dalidali, told us that the drugs were kept at Mpakani B Street in Kijitonyama. We went there on the same day," said Mr Kabaleke.

According to him, on March 3, at 2pm they arrested Ms Murugwa, at Kijitonyama. Upon searching the house that housed Ms Murugwa, a total of 31 packets of heroin weighing 30.6 kilograms that were kept in two bags were found.

He said when they questioned the suspect; Ms Murugwa admitted that the illicit substances were brought to her by her lover whom she allegedly identified as Mbasha, a resident of Kasaba Street in Kinondoni A.

After gathering the information, Mr Kabaleke said, the law enforcers went to the said address where they arrested the mentioned person and upon searching his house, they found him with possession of $14,000 and Sh13.2 million in cash as well as three rolls of marijuana weighing 2.63 grammes.

According to Mr Kabaleke, when arresting Mbasha, they also found Fatuma, who upon interrogations admitted that she was also Mbasha's lover and that one of the two bags that were used to keep the illegal drugs belonged to her.

