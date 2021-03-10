Tanzania: Women Should Be Trusted in Key Roles, Says Vodacom CEO Hisham Hendi

10 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Vodacom Tanzania Plc, CEO, Hisham Hendi has on March 8, 2021 said that they support gender equality by allowing women to make mistakes and learn from them.

He said this at The Citizen Rising Woman initiative held at Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam. The event among other things also commemorated the International Women's Day with a theme Women in Leadership moving towards gender equality.

"It's imperative that organisations in the country support women by embracing gender equality," he said.

Explaining, he said Vodacom has women who are ambitious who lead the company's sophisticated technology.

"My leadership journey in Vodacom has shown me how to embrace gender equality and we should remember that we were raised by our mothers, and if we are educated and now hold good positions we should appreciate their efforts," he said.

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

