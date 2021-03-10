Namibia: 'More Efforts Needed to Fight GBV'

BERNADETTE JAGGER, the deputy minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare, says Vision 2030 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan will be succesful only if women are free from any form of violence.

The deputy minister recently addressed a meeting at the Pots of Hope community development organisation at Walvis Bay, saying this is what nation building demands of Namibians - particularly of leaders.

She said both men and women should enjoy equal opportunities without fear of discrimination and marginalisation.

The meeting was aimed at sensitising key stakeholders to gender-based violence (GBV), mental health issues and suicide prevention.

Present at the meeting were Erongo governor Neville Andre, members of the Namibian Police, school principals, social workers, pastors and traditional leaders.

Jagger said the struggle for gender equality is one of the greatest challenges the world is facing, and that the Namibian government is committed to this cause.

"Ending gender-based violence is a priority for the Namibian government. Thus, the media GBV campaign of 2009 has been revamped and relaunched in 2017, focusing on domestic violence and rape. It is currently being aired by the NBC and some local radio [stations] in all languages. The ministry continues to create awareness through community mobilisation meetings and through the commemoration of international and national days, such as 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence," she said.

Jagger said the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare developed a national plan of action for 2019 to 2023, which aligns with the fifth National Development Plan, the National Gender Policy and the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

The five-year plan of action will require united efforts from all stakeholders, she said.

The ministry has also established the national gender-based violence and human rights cluster, which is a technical working group focusing on the implementation of the action plan.

Regional GBV and human rights clusters have been established in all regions of the country to ensure the effective and efficient implementation of gender-mainstreaming programmes and to amplify the fight against GBV at the grassroots level, Jagger said.

"However, despite these collective efforts . . . GBV poses a threat in attaining gender equality, and this clearly indicates that there is more that needs to be done. Sadly, violence against women and children is still on the increase, which puts a heavy burden on women and girls," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jagger said statistics have shown that women's representation in politics and decision-making positions is of growing concern, and is directly related to the perpetuation of GBV.

Pots of Hope is a non-governmental Namibian welfare organisation registered with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and operates in the Kunene region.

The project was started in 2004 to reduce poverty through pottery, to prevent or reduce GBV, the incidence of HIV-AIDS, and of late, Covid-19.

It also addresses issues pertaining to women and children's rights through community dialogues and foundation workshops for children.

The meeting was held in collaboration with partners from Denmark.