Namibia: I've Been Called All Sorts of Names - Geingos

FIRST lady Monica Geingos says she has been called several things - from being empty-headed to a gold-digger.

Geingos was speaking in a video to mark International Women's Day on Monday.

She challenged gender-based insults, saying they reduce women to restrictive societal norms and expectations.

During her speech, the first lady said she has been labelled as manipulative and deceitful, and has been told she is a bad example to young girls.

"So many lies have been told about me, and I chose to remain silent, thinking the lies were so outrageous no one would believe them; I was wrong. My silence did not protect me," she said, adding that the foundation of gender-based insults should not go unchallenged.

"It makes absolute sense to challenge any gender bias, as change does not come without challenge," she said.

Geingos said the only case in which society is willing to discredit a man is when his wife or girlfriend is to blame.

Other first ladies who have been subjected to gendered insults in the past include former first lady of the United States Melania Trump, who has been called a trophy wife on social media, as well as French first lady Brigitte Macron, who has been criticised for being older than her husband.

OF GROWING CONCERN

Graham Hopwood, the executive director of the Institute for Public Policy Research, says the issue of gendered insults is of growing concern, adding the problem has to be tackled at an educational level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We need to tackle it through education and the law so that people do not have to be attacked in such a manner," Hopwood says.

Women's rights activist Linda Baumann says she feels re-energised as a young leader following Geingos' speech.

"I have regained some hope as a woman. Maybe this is the beginning of a women's movement," she says.

She says silence is not the answer.

"We need to speak up as women; speak for ourselves; we are way past the 50/50 mark at this point," she says.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS

Social media was abuzz with reaction to the first lady's speech.

"I will not be silenced. I choose to challenge. Thank you so much FLON. You put so much courage and motivated me that as women we should be ambitious, driven and defeat any challenges," Susanna Schwarz commented on Facebook.

Nangombe Paul Tangos-Troy said as first lady, Geingos will be subjected to the maximum attention and scrutiny, but urged her to "stay strong".

This year, International Women's Day was observed on Monday under the theme #ChooseToChallenge.