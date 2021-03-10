Nigeria: Buni Seeks Support for Economic Diversification to Reduce Oil Dependence

Governor of Yobe state, Hon Mai Mala Buni has appealed to the committee on fiscal efficiency and Budget under Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to pave the way for economic diversification and reduce dependency on oil.

The Governor made the appeal yesterday when he received in audience committee members led by its chairman, Alh Adamu Shettima Dibal on a courtesy call at the Government House Damaturu.

Represented by his Deputy, Hon Idi Barde Gubana, noted that the government is making concerted efforts along with relevant organizations and other stakeholders to overcome the challenges of post insurgency era.

According to him, as one of the reliable organization that could intervene on the state economic rejuvenation drive, no doubt the RMAFC consist of noble and patriotic citizens of the great country with their minds always get on exploring avenues for multiple revenue generation sources and development of the country.

Buni said, "Government decided to seek for its kind indulgence to enable the state access fund from the Natural Resources Development Fund ( NRDF) to develop natural resources and tourism sectors for the purpose of post insurgency recovery, enhancement of internally generated revenue and accelerated economic rejuvenation."

Earlier speaking, the committee chairman and former Deputy Governor of Borno state, Alhaji Dibal, disclosed that recently Yobe state government made a request to the commission to access over N50 billion from the 1.68% development of National Resources Funds ( DNRF).

According to the request he said, the money will be used to assist the state in developing and diversifying its economic potentials in the three (3) sectors of agriculture, solid minerals and tourism, thus creating employment, revenue generation, attract investors, increase purchasing power, reduce Youth restiveness and increase internally generated revenue of the state.

Dibal noted that the visit is part of the process required for accessing the requested funds, and stressed that at the end of the exercise, a report will be generated by the committee with sound recommendations on the appropriate amount that the state should access.

He commended the present administration under the leadership of governor Buni for transforming the state to a greater height.

Dibal however assured fairness and equity in making sound recommendations for the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria