Nigeria: Buhari Preside Over 37th Virtual FEC Meeting

10 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the 37th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Education, Power and Niger Delta Affairs are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

In attendance of the meeting were Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others physically attending the weekly meeting were the National Security Adviser (NSA), rtd Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and six Ministers.

The affected ministers included those of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, and Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Others were that of Power, Mamman Sale, Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Minister of State for Education,Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers would be participating in the meeting from their various offices in Abuja online. (NAN)

