Africa: Queen Joy Kenneth Wins Most Beautiful Model in Africa 2021

10 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

22 years old Queen Joy Kenneth from Kogi state, Nigeria has emerged winner of the just concluded online version of Most Beautiful Model in Africa 2021. The competition is the first Online pageantry for African models that aim to boost their careers in fashion and modelling.

Joy defeated 61 other contestants from other African countries and Nigeria, to emerge winner of the Most Beautiful Model in Africa. The contest began with the online Screening on the 10th of February 2021 to online voting from fans and family of the contestants and ended on 8th of march with Joy generating the highest votes, thus becoming the Most beautiful model in Africa.

Also, two other Nigerians, Sunusi Muizat Eniola from Ogun state and Ibibola Ocholi from Kogi state came second and third runner ups respectively. Kenneth who expressed surprise after being declared winner, said it is a dream come through which will be a major boost to her modelling career.

She said; 'I can't believe myself. I didn't see this coming at all. I thank God for this great privilege, I thank my family, friends and those that voted for me.'

as I aim to judiciously carry out my pet project of helping the less privileged."

According to the organizer of the online pageantry, Mr. Adamu Zakari "the most beautiful model in Africa's pageantry offers opportunities to ladies in many African countries to compete with each other in order to be chosen as representative of Africa in fashion and modelling.

"Our aim is to promote and present the beauty of African models in a mature, ethical, clean manner. And also, fight against human trafficking in Africa."

