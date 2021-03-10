Nigeria: Dabiri-Erewa Applauds CBN Over 'Naira 4 Dollar Scheme'

10 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adegwu John

Abuja — Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has applauded the Central Bank of Nigeria on the introduction of 'Naira 4 Dollar Scheme' for diaspora remittances following its policy of remittance issuance in the currency of remittance.

In a statement issued by the commission's head of media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa said that the scheme was a welcome idea as the policy will encourage diasporans to send money through official channels.

The CBN Naira 4 Dollar scheme is an incentive for senders and recipients of international money transfer where recipients of diaspora remittances through CBN licensed International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) shall be paid N5 per every dollar received as remittance inflow.

Dabiri-Erewa said the policy, if well implemented, will positively impact the economy of the country.

She noted that NiDCOM was finalising a Nigerian diaspora investment fund through which Nigerians in diaspora can structure and channel their investments, adding that the response of Nigerians abroad to the Nigerian diaspora investment summit has been very encouraging and impactful.

Read the original article on Leadership.

