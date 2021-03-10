Nigeria: Osun Receives Covid-19 Vaccines

10 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Commissioner said that government had installed storage facilities (cold chain) across the 332 wards in the State.

The Osun State Government says it has received doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government.

The State's Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Mrs Egbemode said the state government delegation received the vaccines at Akure Airport around 7:11 p.m.

She said the government was prepared to preserve and administer the vaccines, adding that the state government had trained 300 health workers for the vaccination.

Mrs Egbemode also said that government had installed storage facilities (cold chain) across the 332 wards in the State.

She assured residents of the state that the government would soon commence the vaccination, in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The Commissioner advised citizens to shun the misinformation about the vaccines.

She added that the vaccines had been scientifically tested and certified fit for human use by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Mrs Egbemode added that in spite of the administration of the vaccines, citizens should continue to observe all COVID-19 protocols laid down by the government.

Ogun and Lagos states have also received doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.