Ethiopia: FM Demeke Exchanges Phone Call With Canadian Counterpart

ADDIS ABABA (ENA) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen held a phone conversation on Monday with Canada's Minister of Foreign Affair, Marc Garneau on issues of mutual concern.

In briefing the Canadian Foreign Minister on the current situations in Tigray, Demeke reiterated the fact that unfettered access has been given to humanitarian support and the media too.

Although the government has been covering 70 percent of the humanitarian support needs in the Tigray region, the international community's assistance, including Canada is very much appreciated, he said.

In this regard, he said the government has been able to address the food and non-food item needs of 3.8 million people in Tigray so far.

The federal government and the interim administration in the region are scaling up their collaboration in reconstructing, rebuilding and confidence-building efforts, he added.

Addressing concerns over the humanitarian issue in the region, he said an investigation is underway with the collaborative efforts of the Attorney General, Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, and the Federal Police Commission.

The Deputy Prime Minister underlined that the government of Ethiopia is serious over the matter and has zero-tolerance for human rights abuses and is committed to bringing perpetrators before justice.

In their discussion about the upcoming general election in Ethiopia, Demeke underscored his country's commitment to making it free, fair, and transparent.

The Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau on his part appreciated Demeke for the briefing and pledged to support the Ethiopian government's humanitarian assistance works with substantial funds.

He also said the government of Canada will allocate NGOs that will lend hand to the humanitarian support activities in the Tigray region, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides concluded their conversation recalling the fruitful recent visit of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pledging to further strengthen the relationships between the two countries.