Ethiopia: Relief Agencies Urged to Enhance Support to Tigray

10 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tewodros Kassa

ADDIS ABABA- Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has called on international relief agencies to meaningfully enhance the current 30 percent contribution in aid supply in Tigray State.

In his weekly press briefing yesterday, MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti said that 70 percent of the relief supply has so far been given by the government whereas donors have limited participation in covering the remaining 30 percent.

Despite the entitlement of unlimited humanitarian corridors by the government, donor agencies have so far only contributed 30 percent of the total aid in Tigray, Dina elaborated. Cognizant of the growing humanitarian need, Ethiopia requires donor agencies to increase their relief supplies.

Any donor agency or the media need only to notify Ministry of Peace about their travel to access the region.

The government has also promised to conduct collaborative investigation into human rights abuses, the spokesperson added.

Noting government's commitment to take measures against those committed human right abuses, Dina indicated that the crime investigation is handled by pertinent and independent authorities.

Accordingly, the Attorney General and Ethiopian Human Rights Commission are tasked to collaborate with other independent authorities to identify the alleged human rights violation in the area.

Concerning Tripartite Talks on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the spokesperson said members of the Presidential Panel formed by the President of DRC had visited Ethiopia from March 3 to 7, 2021.

Before the Congolese group visited Ethiopia, it made similar visits to South Africa, Egypt, and Sudan, where they gathered information on the views of the countries on the tripartite talks, it was learned.

According to him, Ethiopia has made it clear to the visiting delegation that it has the natural and legal rights to utilize its water resources fairly and equitably, without causing significant harm to downstream countries.

The Ethiopian side also strongly believes that the GERD issue can be solved under the auspices of the ongoing African Union-led negotiation which does not necessitate the involvement of other parties as mediators.

In a line with solving African problems through African solutions, Ethiopia has firm stance that the AU and DRC are perfectly capable of coming up with win-win solutions, Dina noted.

The Ethiopian herald March 10/2021

