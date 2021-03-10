Ethiopia: African States in UNSC Stand With Ethiopia - Permanent Representative

10 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

-Ethiopia to present food security endeavors to UNSC

BY BILAL DERSO

ADDIS ABABA- African non - permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) have demonstrated principled support to Ethiopia and opposed the political elements of the proposed press element which was focused on the current humanitarian situations in Tigray State, Ethiopia's Permanent Representative to the UN said.

It was recalled that the UNSC session to a call to issue a joint statement on the alleged 'humanitarian crises' in Tigray State on March 4, 2021 concluded without agreement.

The Permanent Representative Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie told local media that Ethiopia's diplomatic mission in New York has closest relations with all Africa's representatives in the world's most powerful decision-making body.

Accordingly, the stance of African members of the UNSC is aligned with Ethiopia's position that political interventions and attempts to meddle in matters of a sovereign country should not be allowed in the name of humanitarian aid, Taye added.

He further pointed out that the veto-wielding Russia and China voiced negation to the press element considering it as attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of a sovereign state.

The proposed press element will not bring immediate political consequences and any member of the UNSC, including those with non-permanent seats, could block it.

"Tough recognizing Ethiopian government's unreserved support to international relief organizations and the latter's entitlement of unlimited access to Tigray, the press element has some components which may have adverse role in government's efforts to restore law and order in Tigray."

According to the permanent representative, the press element has components that have equated a sovereign government with an outlaw and defeated faction and has some words and expression that put in to question the Ethiopian government's ultimate right to ensure law and order in the country.

Assuming UNSC presidency for the month of March, the United States announced that it has prioritized global issues of conflict and food insecurity as two agendas.

Consequently, sufficient preparation has been made to aware members of the Council on government's humanitarian and rehabilitation activities and its solid partnership with global actors to bring back citizens and situations in Tigray to normalcy in the next week's open session.

Open debate is scheduled to take place next week and Ethiopia will capitalize on the session to brief members of the UNSC on government's tireless efforts to ensure food security and the negative impact of the TPLF Junta's induced food shortage in Tigray, Ambassador Taye remarked.

