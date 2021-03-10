Ethiopia: Premier Says Int'l Partners Unsatisfactorily Acted in Tigray

- Extensive rebuilding activities being undertaken in Tigray

BY BILAL DERSO

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said that Ethiopia has a great worry that international relief agencies have not acted in congruence with the level of concern expressed even after provision of unfettered access to Tigray State.

The Premier's remark came yesterday while addressing the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) on the Current Situation in Northern Ethiopia.

Abiy stated that the Federal Government has taken the lead in providing humanitarian assistance for several months now with more than 84,000 metric tons and reaching 4.1million people in the State. While the international community has been loudly proclaiming the need for assistance, partner support remains at 30 percent while the Federal Government has covered the lion's share, 70 percent.

Noting that extensive rebuilding activities are being undertaken in Tigray, the PM indicated that telecom and electricity lines have been repaired in most cities and towns and banks are operating fully. Also, health centers and schools have been opened and as of March 8, 2021, schools throughout the country, including the Tigray State, have sat for university entrance certificate examinations.

By the same token, Tigray Provisional Administration is operational all the way down to the district level in many parts of the state and strengthening its capabilities to effectively provide public service.

About refugees, Premier Abiy said that as host to a large refugee population, Ethiopia has continued its commitment to more than 50,000 refugees that were settled in four camps in the Tigray State, in addition to the thousands out of camp. Efforts to provide a more hospitable environment for those in two of the four camps have been in the pipeline prior to the rule of law operations.

Resultantly, Hitsas and Shimelba camps were consolidated and Ethiopia has so far successfully resettled more than six thousand refugees into the better facilities of Mai-Ani and Adi Harush within the State.

He further highlighted that the Government of Ethiopia has also taken concrete steps to address alleged human rights abuses that might have occurred within the context of the law enforcement operation triggered by the TPLF.

As to him, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission is conducting its own independent investigation in relation to incidents and allegations in other parts of the Tigray State including in Axum. The government has also signaled its willingness to collaborate with relevant UN agencies for the purpose of crime investigations.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister expressed Ethiopia's readiness to the council to enable African institutions and instruments that have been set up as Africans to function. "We express our will to openly engage the African Commission on Human and People's Rights in undertaking investigations jointly with the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission."

The Ethiopian herald March 10/2021