Namibia: Health Clarifies Nampower Debt... Safety Ministry to Pay Up

10 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Health ministry executive director Ben Nangombe has clarified only two clinics that are directly supplied with electricity by NamPower were affected by the power utility's debt collection plan.

Nangombe explained to New Era that although NamPower has included the ministry on its list of defaulters, only the two facilities, namely the Otjimanangombe and Utuseb clinics, were affected at the moment.

"All our facilities are either supplied through Reds or local authorities and are up-to-date in terms of payment. I have given a clear direction to our regional offices to make sure that our utilities are well paid and are settled to zero balance," he said.

He further stated only the outstanding amount for the services supplied directly to the two facilities stood at about N$109 000.

He further said payment would be effected before the cut-off date of 12 April.

In a widely distributed statement, NamPower issued an ultimatum in which the company threatened to cut electricity supply to defaulting customers.

Other ministries that were listed included the agriculture, safety and security ministry, as well as youth and sport.

Safety and security minister Frans Kapofi explained the ministry was hard at work to make sure they settle their accounts before the set date.

"We are everywhere. We have police stations that are deep in remote areas where there are no local authority jurisdictions. Those, they do get power directly from the utility. But we will pay for the services we have received," said Kapofi.

Agriculture executive director Percy Misika, however, told New Era even though the ministry was listed as a defaulter, he will not respond to a media statement.

"I am waiting for NamPower to formally write a letter to us, informing us that we are defaulters. I will not respond now. Only after I receive a letter, I will respond to anything related to that," he

stated.

Youth ministry executive director Audrin Mathe also refused to comment on the matter, saying he is not aware of the issue.

"I am not aware, and I will not come back to you as soon as possible. I will come back to you where and when I can," he stated.

NamPower said they will implement the debt collection plan and all defaulting customers' electricity would be cut by 12 April if accounts are not settled.

"NamPower customers owe the utility close to N$1 billion to date. The situation has become a great concern to NamPower, as it is affecting the sustainability of the business. We have engaged the customers but only a few are making an effort to pay their outstanding accounts, while others have not been forthcoming," read the statement.

