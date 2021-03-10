Namibia: DRC Community Project Gets Flush Toilets

10 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

THE Grow Together Kindergarten, which is part of the Helping Hands community project at Swakopmund's DRC informal settlement, run by Anja Rohwer, yesterday received two permanent flush toilets with wash basins, and two urinals, from Reptile Mineral Resources and Exploration.

The facilities are serviced from a fresh-water tank and are worth about N$70 000.

The toilets will be used by about 300 children, 70 of whom are at the kindergarten, and the rest part of the Helping Hands' weekly soup kitchen.

The DRC, on the outskirts of Swakopmund, has a population of about 15 000 people who live mostly in shacks. About 80% are unemployed and most have little education. The area also has poor sanitation, no electricity, and limited access to water points.

One of the DRC informal settlement's greatest needs are proper toilet facilities. Many people have to walk far into the desert to relieve themselves.

Besides the permanent toilets, Reptile Mineral Resources also modified existing 'long-drop' toilets on the premises to be able to accommodate small children safely.

"The new facility will serve as a sustainable model due to its unique design. We are pleased to improve the health conditions at the project and provide a lasting benefit for the children and teachers, especially during these challenging times," said Reptile resources and pre-development manager Martin Hirsch.

Rohwer expressed gratitude to Reptile Mineral Resources and said the new installations are better than the pit-latrines and potties used before, which were difficult to keep clean.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.