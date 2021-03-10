Namibia: DRC Community Project Gets Flush Toilets

THE Grow Together Kindergarten, which is part of the Helping Hands community project at Swakopmund's DRC informal settlement, run by Anja Rohwer, yesterday received two permanent flush toilets with wash basins, and two urinals, from Reptile Mineral Resources and Exploration.

The facilities are serviced from a fresh-water tank and are worth about N$70 000.

The toilets will be used by about 300 children, 70 of whom are at the kindergarten, and the rest part of the Helping Hands' weekly soup kitchen.

The DRC, on the outskirts of Swakopmund, has a population of about 15 000 people who live mostly in shacks. About 80% are unemployed and most have little education. The area also has poor sanitation, no electricity, and limited access to water points.

One of the DRC informal settlement's greatest needs are proper toilet facilities. Many people have to walk far into the desert to relieve themselves.

Besides the permanent toilets, Reptile Mineral Resources also modified existing 'long-drop' toilets on the premises to be able to accommodate small children safely.

"The new facility will serve as a sustainable model due to its unique design. We are pleased to improve the health conditions at the project and provide a lasting benefit for the children and teachers, especially during these challenging times," said Reptile resources and pre-development manager Martin Hirsch.

Rohwer expressed gratitude to Reptile Mineral Resources and said the new installations are better than the pit-latrines and potties used before, which were difficult to keep clean.