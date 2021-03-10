Namibia: Farmers Threaten to Shoot Stock Thieves

FARMERS in Oshuuli in Omusati region have threatened to beat up or shoot stock thieves caught in their village because they are tired of losing livestock to them.

The farmers, most of whom depend on livestock for their livelihood, have reportedly lost 121 livestock within a short space of time.

The villagers said this at an anti-stock theft meeting held at Oshuuli village on Saturday.

One of the organisers of the meeting, Ephraim Iiyambo said this figure might be less than what the farmers lost because some did not contact him when he compiled the statistics.

Iiyambo said they know the suspects stealing their animals. "It's a syndicate. We want the police to call them in and warn them," he said.

Sebron Iiyambo, one of the farmers, said the thieves have no respect for the livestock owners and animals.

"If we catch them, we will beat them up," Iiyambo, who is from Okantaya village, said.

An elderly villager who also attended the meeting said if he caught the suspects, he would shoot them.

"I bought a gun to protect myself and property including my livestock. If I see suspicious movements in my kraal I will shoot to kill. We are tired," he told the meeting.

However, head of crime investigations in the Omusati region, deputy commissioner Moses Simaho warned members of the public againist taking the law into their own hands.

"Don't shoot them, because if you take the law into your own hands, we will arrest you. You will go to prison and by the time you come back from prison, all your animals may not be there.

"I will come and arrest you. If you are not cooperating [during the arrest] I will call the Special Reserve Force from Oshakati to come and deal with you," he warned.

He advised residents to make use of community policing members who can arrest suspected stock thieves.

"Let's put ear tags on our animals, put brand marks on your cows for easy identification," Simaho advised.

He also said the police in Omusati have not recorded cases of stock theft at Oshuuli village