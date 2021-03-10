Namibia: Farmers Threaten to Shoot Stock Thieves

10 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

FARMERS in Oshuuli in Omusati region have threatened to beat up or shoot stock thieves caught in their village because they are tired of losing livestock to them.

The farmers, most of whom depend on livestock for their livelihood, have reportedly lost 121 livestock within a short space of time.

The villagers said this at an anti-stock theft meeting held at Oshuuli village on Saturday.

One of the organisers of the meeting, Ephraim Iiyambo said this figure might be less than what the farmers lost because some did not contact him when he compiled the statistics.

Iiyambo said they know the suspects stealing their animals. "It's a syndicate. We want the police to call them in and warn them," he said.

Sebron Iiyambo, one of the farmers, said the thieves have no respect for the livestock owners and animals.

"If we catch them, we will beat them up," Iiyambo, who is from Okantaya village, said.

An elderly villager who also attended the meeting said if he caught the suspects, he would shoot them.

"I bought a gun to protect myself and property including my livestock. If I see suspicious movements in my kraal I will shoot to kill. We are tired," he told the meeting.

However, head of crime investigations in the Omusati region, deputy commissioner Moses Simaho warned members of the public againist taking the law into their own hands.

"Don't shoot them, because if you take the law into your own hands, we will arrest you. You will go to prison and by the time you come back from prison, all your animals may not be there.

"I will come and arrest you. If you are not cooperating [during the arrest] I will call the Special Reserve Force from Oshakati to come and deal with you," he warned.

He advised residents to make use of community policing members who can arrest suspected stock thieves.

"Let's put ear tags on our animals, put brand marks on your cows for easy identification," Simaho advised.

He also said the police in Omusati have not recorded cases of stock theft at Oshuuli village

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.