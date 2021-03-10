Western Sahara - Celebration, in Mexico, of 45th Anniversary of Sadr Proclamation

9 March 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Mexico — The Embassy of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic organized, in Mexico, an event to celebrate the 45th anniversary of SADR proclamation, the Sahrawi Press Agency reported.

The celebration was marked by the presence of Head of the Department of North Africa at the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Isabel Torres, the Ambassadors of South Africa, Cuba and Algeria, as well as Chargé d'Affaires of Venezuela and Nigeria Embassies.

This event was attended by MP Margarita Garcia, President of the Friendship Group with SADR, its vice president, MP Rubén Moreira, and other members.

The opening speech, delivered by the Chargé d'Affaires of the SADR Embassy in Mexico, Mujtar Lebuehi, was followed by the speech of President of the Mexican Association of Friendship with the Sahrawi Republic

(AMARAS), Ricardo Fuentes Gomez, which highlighted the history of friendship between the peoples of Western Sahara and Mexico.

For his part, President of the Collective of Friends for a Free Sahara, Abdelahy Antonio Velazco, stressed the "strong and historic" ties of friendship between Sahrawis and Mexicans, advocating respect for human rights in Western Sahara.

The event also brought together friends of Western Sahara in Mexico, as well as representatives of different Mexican political parties.

During this event, a bronze bust was unveiled in honor of Sahrawi activist, Aminatou Haidar, by the artist Rolando De la Rosa, an active member of AMARAS. SPS

