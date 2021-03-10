South Africa: Covid-19 Vaccine - Employers' Guidelines for Accommodating Vulnerable Employees

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dalene Moodley

What are an employer's obligations to vulnerable employees before phase 2 of the vaccine rollout, and do these obligations change once vulnerable employees have been, or are eligible to be, vaccinated?

In mid-February 2021, the South African government began rolling out the much-anticipated phased Covid-19 vaccine strategy, which prioritises those most vulnerable to infection and/or health complications if infected. The vaccine is being rolled out in three phases:

Phase 1: The country's estimated 1.2 million frontline healthcare workers.

Phase 2: Essential workers, persons in congregate settings, persons over 60 and persons over 18 with co-morbidities.

Phase 3: The remaining 22 million members of the population over the age of 18.

At the time of writing, about 67,000 healthcare workers had been vaccinated within the first 10 days of the rollout. This progress is promising. However, given the limited availability of the vaccines and the delay in securing sufficient doses for the entire population, it may be months before the government reaches phase 2 of its rollout strategy, wherein vulnerable people will be vaccinated.

In his speech on 28 February 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that phase...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

