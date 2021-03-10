South Africa: Tax Evasion Remains a Global Problem and South African Multinationals Are No Saints, Claims New Report

analysis

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has failed to deliver meaningful change when it comes to the battle to combat aggressive global tax evasion by multinationals. A new report from the Global Alliance for Tax Justice shows that if anything, countries are competing to become tax havens and South African multinationals may be making hay.

It's no secret that times are tough in South Africa and the people are suffering. As was evidenced in Tito Mboweni's recent Budget, the country's debt swallows 21c in every rand, while the wage bill consumes another 43c, leaving precious little for social services and infrastructure investment.

The way out of this trap is to grow government revenue, but prospects to increase state income are also dire. The majority of gross income, about 80%, comes from personal income tax, VAT and corporate tax, with personal income tax generating the most income.

The decision to reduce SA's corporate tax rate to 27% from 28% came as a surprise, but was welcomed given that the figure is high by global standards. While incentivising global trade was not Mboweni's objective, it is a tiny step in the right direction if multinationals are to be persuaded to pay...