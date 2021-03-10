South Africa: Joe Biden and the Climate Crisis - Lessons From Obama and Zuma in Copenhagen

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion

Covid-19 has taught many people two bitter lessons. When the scientists say that something terrible is coming, believe them. And act now, not later, to save lives. Sadly, the indications are that on climate, like Barack Obama, Joe Biden plans to talk left and walk right.

I want to tell you a story about something that happened in Copenhagen 11 years ago. Partly because I was there, and I'm still mad. But mainly because there is a lesson here about the Biden administration and its climate policy.

I came of age in Texas during the time of civil rights. Now I'm a climate activist in Britain. In January 2009, Barack Obama began his first term as president of the United States. I cried when I watched him speak at his inauguration, as I had cried at his speech the night he was elected.

Activists all over the world were also excited by his victory. Finally, after eight years of Bush, we had an American president who wanted to do something about climate change.

That spring some of the president's staff called the leaders of environmental organisations from all over the United States to an off-the-record meeting in the White House....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.