South Africa: Joe Biden and the Climate Crisis - Lessons From Obama and Zuma in Copenhagen

opinion

Covid-19 has taught many people two bitter lessons. When the scientists say that something terrible is coming, believe them. And act now, not later, to save lives. Sadly, the indications are that on climate, like Barack Obama, Joe Biden plans to talk left and walk right.

I want to tell you a story about something that happened in Copenhagen 11 years ago. Partly because I was there, and I'm still mad. But mainly because there is a lesson here about the Biden administration and its climate policy.

I came of age in Texas during the time of civil rights. Now I'm a climate activist in Britain. In January 2009, Barack Obama began his first term as president of the United States. I cried when I watched him speak at his inauguration, as I had cried at his speech the night he was elected.

Activists all over the world were also excited by his victory. Finally, after eight years of Bush, we had an American president who wanted to do something about climate change.

That spring some of the president's staff called the leaders of environmental organisations from all over the United States to an off-the-record meeting in the White House....