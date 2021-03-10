Africa: Nearly 4.5 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

10 March 2021
allAfrica.com

As of March 10, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,981,137 while 4,448,560 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  106,422 and  3,565,765 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,522,697 - and  50,906 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 486,833 ), Tunisia ( 238,613 ), Egypt ( 187,716 ), Ethiopia ( 168,335 ), and Nigeria ( 159,252 ).

For the latest totals, see the  AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

