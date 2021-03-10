Cameroon: Douala - He Steals Champagne At Wedding Party

A man whose name CT got as Jean Yves was sent out of a wedding party last Saturday March 6 after he was caught with a champagne that was meant for the members of the table where he was sitting.

It was time for the pooping of the champagne at the wedding in Bonamoussadi when the Master of Ceremony announced that a member from each table should take up the champagne for pooping. That was when it was discovered that Jean Yves's table had no champagne, when the Master of Ceremony insisted that all tables should bring forth their champagne, a thorough search insured and it was discovered that Jean Yves, well dressed with a Rav 4 parked outside, had taken the champagne and put inside his suit. With this disgraceful act, his wife sneaked outside, while the crowd booed and jeered at him until he left the hall.