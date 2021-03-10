South Africa: Joint Press Statement - Meeting of the Leaders' Network With United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres

9 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

On 9 March, 2021 Swedish Prime Minister Löfven and Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez hosted a meeting with the Heads of State and Governments of Costa Rica, Ethiopia, New Zealand, South Africa, representative from Bangladesh, Canada, Jordan, South Korea and Tunisia together with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

At the meeting, this cross-regional network of leaders discussed the unprecedented crisis presented by the pandemic and the importance of supporting the World Health Organisation and the COVAX vaccine facility to save lives. They also discussed the need to safeguard the global economy, to tackle climate change, the rising inequalities and to jointly seizing the opportunities to build back better, greener, more equal and resilient. In this, it was stressed that working in solidarity and cooperation with one another premised on multilateralism will be critical.

The efforts of the Secretary-General and the central role of the United Nations system in working with Member States to fully respond to the challenges of the 21st century was supported.

The leaders reaffirmed that The UN75 Declaration adopted at the General Assembly in September 2020, together with the Paris Agreement, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the 2030 Agenda, provides a shared mandate and roadmap for collectively moving forward. The network of leaders will lead by example and continue to engage actively - in close cooperation with the United Nations - on its implementation.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.