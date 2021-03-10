South Africa: Media Statement - Mineral Resources and Energy Committee Tasks Department to Meet With Macuwa and Wamua to Address Their Concerns

document

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy has tasked the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to meet and address the concerns raised by the two organisations representing mining-affected communities.

The committee made this directive following a presentation from representatives of the Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUWA) and Women Affected by Mining United in Action (WAMUA). The meeting should take place before the end of the first quarter of the 2021/22 financial year.

MACUWA and WAMUA alleged that, among other things, about 70% of the 0.9% collective allocation of the entire mining sector's social labour plans does not reach communities affected by mining.

The committee will decipher from the presentation which issues require its intervention, or that of the Select Committee on Land Reform, Environment and Mineral Resources and Energy. The committee said it will convene another meeting with MACUWA and WAMUA in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the committee welcomed a presentation from Eskom on clean coal technologies. Committee Chairperson Mr Sahlulele Luzipo said the engagement with Eskom was productive. "We believe that Eskom is on the right track with regard to mitigating the impact of carbon emissions. However, the issues around policy framework and international protocols will be highlighted in our minutes and they will be considered accordingly," said Mr Luzipo.