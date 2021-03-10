South Africa: Call for Home Affairs to Make a Third 'Unspecified' Option for Recording Gender Available to Anyone

analysis

The Department of Home Affairs' identity management policy is soon to change to include a third option for gender: 'Unspecified'. Activists, academics and attorneys welcomed the department's proposed policy, but urged that people be given the agency to choose that option and not have it forced upon them by the state or the medical fraternity.

A third option for recording gender with the Department of Home Affairs is welcome, but needs to be available to anyone who would like to use it for whatever reason.

This was the sentiment of activists, academics and legal experts who engaged with the department's director, Sihle Mthiyane, about its proposed identity management policy. The virtual discussion was hosted by Iranti, a media advocacy organisation defending the rights of lesbian, intersex and transgender persons in Africa.

In December 2020, the Department of Home Affairs gazetted a draft official identity management policy document for public comment. The changes affect the registration of births and deaths, biometric data, digitisation and also the way sex is recorded by the department.

Currently, the sex of a person is recorded with the department at numerous points between birth and death. The seventh digit of a South African identification number is...