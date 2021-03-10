South Africa: Ex-Wife to the Former Minister of State Security and Current Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee On Home Affairs Appeared in Court

press release

Pretoria — Yesterday, 08 March 2021, the ex-wife to the former Minister of State Security, and current Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs; Sandile Nkosi appeared before court after being charged by the Hawks as an accused person on charges of corruption and money laundering.

On 25 November 2020, eleven (11) individuals and four (4) entities appeared in the Mbombela Magistrates Court after being arrested and charged by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation. They appeared before court in relation to the charges for contravening the Public Finance Management Act, 1999; fraud; theft; corruption and money laundering.

The accused persons are alleged to have purchased a farm for an amount of R15 million from the owner in Naauwpoort whereas the Department of Human Settlements in Mpumalanga paid R37,5 million for the said farm. It was through that deal that a firm of Attorneys paid the remaining amount of R22, 5 million to a private entity without any express authority from the Department of Human Settlements. The accused persons then benefitted themselves through that money; hence they are before court. At the time they were released on a R10 000-00 bail.

Nkosi was granted bail of R10 000-00 and is expected back in court on 04 May 2021 where she will be joining the other accused persons. The ex-wife to the former Minister allegedly received an amount of R1 million from the same firm of Attorneys after the firm received an amount of about R52 million from the Department of Human Settlements whilst her ex-husband was still in the employ of the Department of Human Settlements as the Legal Head in that department.

The accused persons misrepresented to the department the actual cost of the farm as well as the ownership hence the accused persons connived in defrauding the department.