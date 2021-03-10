South Africa: Four Men Arrested for Unlicensed Firearm With Ammunition

10 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Our members' unrelenting commitment to eliminate the presence of illegal firearms in the communities yielded positive results with the arrest of four suspects.

Last night, members of Maitland Flying Squad pursued a suspicious vehicle on the R300. The registration number did not correspond with the vehicle and they pulled it over in the Delft area. The vehicle was searched and a 7,65 pistol with ammunition was recovered under the seat as well a blue light and SAPS reflector jackets. Four suspects aged between 27 and 37 were arrested on a case of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of state property.

The suspects will appear in the Blue Downs magistrates' court on Friday 12 March 2021.

