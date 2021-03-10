South Africa: Abahlali General Secretary On Murdered Leader - 'Thuli Ndlovu Was One of the Bravest Women in Our Movement'

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Abahlali baseMjondolo General Secretary Nomsa Sizani says the poor and homeless cannot have dignity when they do not have decent housing. 'Gangster politicians' are targeting outspoken community activists.

On International Women's Day, Abahlali baseMjondolo General Secretary Nomsa Sizani was hosted by civil society organisation Pan-Africanism Today to deliver a lecture commemorating the life of slain Abahlali baseMjondolo leader Thuli Ndlovu.

On 29 September 2014, Ndlovu was assassinated in her home by an unknown man who barged into her house and shot her seven times while she held her one-year-old son. Sizani says Ndlovu had been receiving threats from a local councillor in a dispute over a housing project to be implemented in KwaNdengezi, KwaZulu-Natal, without proper consultation with the community.

"Thuli Ndlovu was one of the bravest women in our movement" began Sizani, saying Ndlovu hailed from KwaNdengezi and joined Abahlali baseMjondolo in 2012. Ndlovu was elected as a branch chairperson in her community and later became a national council member. Sizani described her as bold, genuine, honest and committed to "living politics".

"When we speak about the living politics we speak about the politics of land, the politics of basic services like water and electricity, of the dignity of...

