South Africa: Ascendis Minority Shareholders Make a Stand - Via Twitter

analysis

A shareholder activist group is trying to ensure that minority investors get a fair deal as Ascendis negotiates its way out of a tricky debt position.

In what could turn out as a rare victory for minority interests in JSE-listed companies, small shareholders in Ascendis Health are grouping together to fend off a potential rights issue that would devalue their investments significantly. And management appears to be listening.

Ascendis Activist Investors, which describes itself as a lobby group trying to unite minority investors, set up a Twitter profile under the title @AscendisI last month to try to ensure they get a fair deal as the pharmaceuticals and healthcare group grapples with a debt pile that dwarfs its market value. By Tuesday, it had the support of investors holding more than 22 million Ascendis shares, representing about 4.5% of the shares in issue.

"We have received support from shareholders holding from as little as 300 shares to shareholders holding as much 3 million shares," @AscendisI tweeted.

"At the end of the day we are ALL investors in Ascendis health We ALL deserve for our interests to be protected, regardless of the size of our stake."...