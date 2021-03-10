South Africa: Stolen Property Worth R1 Million Recovered, Suspect in Court

10 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A new Isuzu double cab with an estimated valued of R440 000-00 that was reported as stolen at Mthatha and a Tower Generator valued R560 000-00 which was reported stolen from Mhlakulo, Tsolo were recovered by police on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 at Ndisane locality, Mthatha.

A 51-year-old male suspect was arrested and appeared at the Mthatha magistrate's court facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

The arrest followed after Mthatha Public Order Police (POP) Unit, Ngangelizwe Vispol members and Provincial Flash teams followed up on intelligence driven information to a certain homestead that was suspected to be used for keeping suspected stolen goods.

A search warrant was applied for at Mthatha Magistrate's court and was granted.

The team found a new white Isuzu double cab valued at R440 000-00 without registration number plates. Upon circulation the vehicle was traced and discovered to have been reported as stolen in Mthatha as well as a Tower Generator valued at R560 000-00 which was reportedly stolen from Mhlakulo Village, Tsolo.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the arrest and encouraged members to work as teams in order to maximize optimal utilization of skills and resources, resulting in outcomes like this one.

