South Africa: Female and Male Suspects, Behind Bars for Dealing in Drugs and Dagga

10 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Kimberley K9 Unit together with Kimberley Crime Intelligence, acted on information received regarding criminal activities taking place in a shantie at Matatiela informal settlement, Galeshewe.

On Wednesday, 10 March 2021, K9 members deployed narcotic dog "Eddie" inside the shantie, in which it was suspected that drugs are being sold. Narcotic dog Eddie reacted positively and directed the handler to the area where drugs including mandrax tablets and dagga were hidden.

A male and a female suspect who were found inside the shantie were arrested and charged for dealing in drugs and dagga. Money suspected to be the proceeds of drug deals was confiscated including the drugs. Drugs confiscated included mandrax tablets and crystal meth and dagga with an estimated street value worth R8 000-00.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Galeshewe Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 11 March 2021, on a count of dealing in drugs.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.