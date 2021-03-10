South Africa: Female and Male Suspects, Behind Bars for Dealing in Drugs and Dagga

press release

The Kimberley K9 Unit together with Kimberley Crime Intelligence, acted on information received regarding criminal activities taking place in a shantie at Matatiela informal settlement, Galeshewe.

On Wednesday, 10 March 2021, K9 members deployed narcotic dog "Eddie" inside the shantie, in which it was suspected that drugs are being sold. Narcotic dog Eddie reacted positively and directed the handler to the area where drugs including mandrax tablets and dagga were hidden.

A male and a female suspect who were found inside the shantie were arrested and charged for dealing in drugs and dagga. Money suspected to be the proceeds of drug deals was confiscated including the drugs. Drugs confiscated included mandrax tablets and crystal meth and dagga with an estimated street value worth R8 000-00.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Galeshewe Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 11 March 2021, on a count of dealing in drugs.