South Africa: Husband and Wife Appeared in Court for Fraud and Theft

10 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Limpopo — Johannes Petrus Meintjies (52) and Mavis Joy Meintjies (44) appeared in the Polokwane District Court on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 for alleged fraud and theft.

It is alleged that during July 2018 Mr Meintjies (manager) and Mrs Meintjies (admin clerk) were employed at a cash loan company in Polokwane. The pair connived to manipulate the company financial books for over a period of two years which resulted in the company losing over R105 000-00.

The company discovered the suspicious transactions during an internal audit. A case of fraud was opened and referred to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation. The two suspects were traced and arrested in Tzaneen on 09 March 2021.

Mr and Mrs Meintjies were each granted R500-00 bail and their case was postponed to 14 April 2021 for Regional Court date.

