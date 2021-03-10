South Africa: Three Men Accused of Committing Unrelated Crimes Found Guilty and Imprisoned By Victoria West Regional Court

press release

The District Commissioner of the Pixley Ka Seme, Brigadier Nomana Adonis, commended two investigating officers, Sergeant Mokitimi and Warrant Officer Mocke from Victoria West for excellent investigative work, by ensuring that three accused, committing unrelated crimes are put behind bars. Early this week three accused were found guilty and sentenced by the Victoria West Regional Court. They were sentenced for crimes they had committed individually in separate occasions.

The accused were sentenced as follows for the following crimes;

Sam Dasdie Riegers was sentenced to effective 5 years imprisonment on a count of common robbery. He was found guilty and sentenced for attacking a 14-year-old boy and robbing him of his cellphone.

Accused Bulelani Ntobela, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on two counts. Count No1, Robbery with aggravating circumstances and count No2 assault with intend to cause grievous bodily harm. Bulelani was accused for entering a local tuckshop armed with a sheep sheer and forcefully took an orange including five slabs of chocolate to the value of R56-00, of which he refused to pay subsequently. He then threatened to stab the owner with a sheep sheer and walked out of the tuckshop without paying. When the shop assistant confronted him, he drew the sheep sheer and stabbed the shop assistant in the arm.

Jeffrey Roman was sentenced to an effective 3 years imprisonment, on a count of house breaking with the intention to steal. The accused was found red-handed inside a complainant's house in Mandela Square, Victoria West. The accused forced entry to the house with the intention to steal.

All three accused persons were sentenced for crimes which they committed in an unrelated crime scene on separate occasions in Victoria West.