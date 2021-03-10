South Africa: Ballooning Wits Student Debt Threatens Start of 2021 Academic Year

analysis

The Wits Coalition for Free Education - more than 30 student organisations uniting in response to the crisis of student debt and financial exclusion at the university - began organising protests this week to demand action on exclusions for student debt.

According to the coalition, in the 2021 academic year more than 8,000 students have been unable to register on account of historical debt amounting to more than R1-billion.

This is at Wits alone.

On Monday, 1 March, the coalition presented a joint memorandum of demands to the university, including that all students with outstanding debt be registered.

The coalition complains that it has yet to receive a response, despite the urgency of the situation.

However, the Wits Dean of Student Affairs, Jerome September, in a document titled "Response to the SRC's request for concessions in 2021", says: "The Senior Executive Team (SET) is aware and sensitive of the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on students, staff and broader society. Similarly, the SRC is acutely aware of the adverse impact of the current economic climate on the higher education sector, and the university."

The Wits report confirms that between 2019 and 2020 debt levels rose from R859-million to R1.062-billion, and is...