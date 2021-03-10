South Africa: Ballooning Wits Student Debt Threatens Start of 2021 Academic Year

10 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

The Wits Coalition for Free Education - more than 30 student organisations uniting in response to the crisis of student debt and financial exclusion at the university - began organising protests this week to demand action on exclusions for student debt.

According to the coalition, in the 2021 academic year more than 8,000 students have been unable to register on account of historical debt amounting to more than R1-billion.

This is at Wits alone.

On Monday, 1 March, the coalition presented a joint memorandum of demands to the university, including that all students with outstanding debt be registered.

The coalition complains that it has yet to receive a response, despite the urgency of the situation.

However, the Wits Dean of Student Affairs, Jerome September, in a document titled "Response to the SRC's request for concessions in 2021", says: "The Senior Executive Team (SET) is aware and sensitive of the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on students, staff and broader society. Similarly, the SRC is acutely aware of the adverse impact of the current economic climate on the higher education sector, and the university."

The Wits report confirms that between 2019 and 2020 debt levels rose from R859-million to R1.062-billion, and is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.