South Africa: Man Shot Dead As Police Disperse Protesting Wits Students

10 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

A 35-year-old man was shot dead, allegedly by police, during a protest by students at Wits University on Wednesday morning. The students were protesting about National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding shortfalls and other issues, at the same time that the scheme was briefing MPs in Parliament about these very issues.

"There has been a very sad incident just a few minutes ago, where I am," National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chairperson, Ernest Khosa announced to members of a Parliamentary portfolio committee during a virtual briefing by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and NSFAS, on Wednesday morning.

Khosa said he was located "a few metres from Wits University" when he joined the virtual meeting and could hear the disruptive "noise" of protesters outside his building.

"I hope that what is happening outside, shows in so many ways the significance of the presentation that [NSFAS is] making today," said Khosa.

University students protesting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Wednesday, 10 March 2021. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick) A body lies on a pavement in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Wednesday, 10 March 2021. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick) Wits University students protesting about NSFAS funding shortfalls...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.