South Africa: Man Shot Dead As Police Disperse Protesting Wits Students

A 35-year-old man was shot dead, allegedly by police, during a protest by students at Wits University on Wednesday morning. The students were protesting about National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding shortfalls and other issues, at the same time that the scheme was briefing MPs in Parliament about these very issues.

"There has been a very sad incident just a few minutes ago, where I am," National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chairperson, Ernest Khosa announced to members of a Parliamentary portfolio committee during a virtual briefing by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and NSFAS, on Wednesday morning.

Khosa said he was located "a few metres from Wits University" when he joined the virtual meeting and could hear the disruptive "noise" of protesters outside his building.

"I hope that what is happening outside, shows in so many ways the significance of the presentation that [NSFAS is] making today," said Khosa.

University students protesting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Wednesday, 10 March 2021. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick) A body lies on a pavement in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Wednesday, 10 March 2021. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick) Wits University students protesting about NSFAS funding shortfalls...