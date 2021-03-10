South Africa: Take It or Leave - the Legal Rights of Employers and Employees Around Dismissal and Covid-19 Vaccinations

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Silindokuhle Magagula and Lesego Ralekoa

With the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine in motion, numerous employers are wanting to impose mandatory vaccination as part of their health and safety protocols. The question is whether employers may fairly dismiss their employees for refusing to take the vaccine? In this article, we deal with the legal position relevant to this question.

Is the dismissal automatically unfair?

Section 187(1)(f) of the Labour Relations Act (LRA) provides that if the reason for the dismissal is that the employer unfairly discriminated against an employee on grounds set out in the LRA, this dismissal is automatically unfair. These grounds include age, religion, conscience and belief as well as "any other arbitrary ground". An employee who refuses to be vaccinated, for example, on religious or similar grounds, could argue that the dismissal was automatically on this basis. It will be for the employer to show that the reason for the dismissal was not one of these (or other discriminatory) grounds.

Unfair dismissals

Even if it is established that the reason for the dismissal was not an automatically unfair reason, the employer will still have to show that the...

