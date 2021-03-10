South Africa: SA's Kairos Moment - Valli Moosa's Appointment to Head Committee to Amend Electoral Act Is a Milestone

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Michael Louis

Achieving meaningful electoral reform is the One South Africa Movement's raison d'etre. We are convinced it is the most suitable pathway to ending overt and excessive power wielded by political parties and their funders, and gives greater say to voters in who they elect to government.

Dear Mr Valli Moosa,

On behalf of the One South Africa Movement, I wish to extend warm congratulations to you on your appointment as chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on amending the Electoral Act. The establishment of this committee by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi marks a milestone on the journey to electoral reform in South Africa - a long-overdue journey, I might add.

From the outset, I wish to pledge the support of the One South Africa Movement to the work you are doing. Achieving meaningful electoral reform is the movement's raison d'etre. We are convinced that it is the most suitable pathway to ending overt and excessive power wielded by political parties and their funders, and gives greater say to voters in who they elect to government.

Reforming our electoral system to bring power and decision making closer to citizens is something I believe in deeply. In this light, I initiated...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

