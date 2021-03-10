Africa: Covid-19 Has Thumped Private Equity in Africa - How Does the Industry Rebound?

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Bryan Turner

Over the past year or so, we've all become familiar with a whole host of terms we knew nothing about at the start of 2020. 'Lockdown', 'rate of transmission' and 'social distancing' all entered our collective vocabularies. At the same time, we had to get used to new ways of working and doing business.

Adjusting to new ways of operating is as true for private equity (PE) as it is for any other sphere of business. Initially, it looked like the economic devastation wrought by Covid-19 would hit African PE activity particularly hard.

In the first half of 2020, the value of private equity deals on the continent was on pace for a 63% drop compared with 2019. The final figure may have been even worse, underlining how disruptive the pandemic has been.

Even as the mass rollout of vaccines around the globe brings a glimmer of hope that life may return to some semblance of normal, it's likely that the conditions of 2020 will be with us for some time to come. It's therefore imperative that private equity firms, their investors, and the firms they fund use the lessons of 2020 to inform their approach going forward.

The difficulties...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.