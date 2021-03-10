South Africa: Municipal Officials Under Investigation Often Jump Before They Are Pushed - Western Cape Government

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

It's not easy investigating municipalities because they don't always cooperate with investigators, says the Western Cape department of local government. Another problem is that municipal officials are resigning before disciplinary proceedings against them can begin.

Municipal officials frequently resign before investigations into corruption and fraud can be concluded, says the Western Cape department of local government. On Tuesday 9 March, the department briefed the provincial legislature on section 106 investigations in the province.

A section 106 investigation takes place when the MEC for local government either instructs a municipal manager to provide information, or designates another party to investigate whether maladministration, fraud, corruption or serious malpractices have occurred or are occurring in any given municipality.

Four section 106 investigations have been initiated or already finalised in the Western Cape:

Bitou Municipality: An investigation report was given to the municipality in 2019. Gary Birch, the department's director for specialised support, told the legislature's local government oversight committee that a law firm had been tasked with developing a plan to respond to the provincial government's report. A copy of the report was given to the Hawks and a progress report is expected soon.

George Municipality: An investigation report was provided to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

