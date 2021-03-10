South Africa: Police Constable in Kanoneiland Saves a Life By Going the Extra Mile

press release

It was brought to the attention of the SAPS that Constable Geraldo September saved the life of a female driver after a gruesome accident near Keimoes.

On 25 February 2021 Mrs Loami Laubscher's Toyota Corolla rolled several times after she allegedly avoided a head-on-collision approximately 10km outside Keimoes.

Off-duty, Const September, who is attached to Kanoneiland SAPS came across the overturned vehicle. He stopped and managed to retrieve Mrs Laubsher and also crawled back into the vehicle for her valuables such as cellphones, wallet and handbag.

Mrs Loubsher is highly satisfied with the selfless help she received from Const September. In events such as this every second matters to save a life and the lightning fast response is seen in this light.

"The acting District Commissioner for ZF Mgwawu, Brig Johnny Besnaar lauds Const Rivaldo September for his loyalty, commitment towards the SAPS and the community. His actions are highly commendable and is greatly appreciated, said Besnaar".