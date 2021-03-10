Malawi Vaccine Roll Out - Chakwera First Jab At Zomba Covid-19 Field Hospital, Chilima in Mzuzu

President Lazarus Chakwera twill this Thursday get the historic life saving Covid-19 vaccine at Zomba State House now turned Covid-19 field hospital.

This inaugurates the vaccination campaign for Covid-19, an infection which has killed over 3,000 people in the country.

A statement signed by Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi says Vice-President Saulos Chilima will preside over a similar event at Mzuzu Covid-19 Field Hospital at Mzuzu Central Hospital from 12:30 pm.

The rolling out of the Covid-19 vaccine in all the regions also brings hope that life will come back to normal in months if not a year to come.

Currently, the Covid19 positivity rate stands at 8.05 percent.

This comes as in the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 59 new cases of Covid-19 - representing 8.05 percent.

According to Khumbize Chiponda Kandodo, minister of health who is also co- chairperson of the President Taskforce on Covid-19, 586 people have recovered from Covid-19.

She said as the vaccination program starts, the President and his vice will be vaccinated.

Malawi received COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped via the COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO.

This is a historic step towards the goal of COVAX to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally, in what will be the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.

The delivery is part of a first wave of arrivals in Africa, and the first tranche of allocations for Malawi that will take place in the coming months and year through the COVAX Facility.

The COVAX Facility shipped 360,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute of India from Mumbai, India, to Lilongwe.

The arrival in Lilongwe marked a milestone for Malawi in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed over 1000 lives and created a heavy burden on health facilities.