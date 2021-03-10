Malawi Major Parties Urge Followers to Go for Covid-19 Vaccine

10 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Major political parties have put their political differences aside to urge all their supporters go for Covid-19 vaccine.

President Lazarus Chakwera inaugurates the historic life saving vaccine rollout tomorrow in Zomba while vice president Saulos Chilima will be in Mzuzu.

Political parties top leadership recently held a sensitisation meeting under the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) umbrella where the issue was earnestly discussed.

In a statement, delegates have since resolved to sensitise their respective followers countrywide on the benefits of the vaccine amid growing public misconceptions against the jab.

Delegates to the CMD gathering included representatives from the United Democratic Front, the UTM, the Democratic Progressive Party, the Peoples Party, the Malawi Congress Party and the Alliance for Democracy.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Principal Secretary Charles Mwansambo said the 360 000 doses delivered on Friday were "just a start up" from the Covax facility which is expected to provide 3.8 million doses in total.

He said the Malawi Government and its partners are looking at adding seven million more doses.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

