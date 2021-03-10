Mozambique: Covid-19 - Daily Death Toll and Positivity Falling

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single 24 hour period since early January.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, just two people died - the lowest daily death toll since 6 January, when one death was recorded.

The Tuesday deaths were two Mozambican women aged 41 and 75. Both deaths occurred in Maputo city and were declared on Monday. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to exactly 700.

The Ministry also reported a relatively low number of cases of the disease on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 443,786 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,314 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 348 were from Maputo city, 302 from Zambezia, 268 from Nampula, 119 from Niassa, 79 from Inhambane, 61 from Maputo province, 41 from Cabo Delgado, 38 from Sofala, 33 from Manica, 22 from Tete, and three from Gaza.

1,135 of the tests gave negative results, and 179 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This is a positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) of 13.6 per cent, slightly higher than Monday's rate of 13.5 per cent, and the Sunday rate of 14.6 per cent. Over the past seven days, the positivity rate has only gone above 20 per cent twice, and has never reached as much as 25 per cent.

The figures are encouraging, but it will take another couple of weeks before it can safely be concluded that the positivity rate is really dropping.

The new cases brought the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 62,882. Of the cases diagnosed on Tuesday, 103 were men or boys and 76 were women or girls.

16 were children under the age of 15 and 10 were over 65 years old. In six cases no age information was available. The majority of cases diagnosed were from north of the Zambezi - 67 from Zambezia, 22 from Niassa and 12 from Nampula. There were also 38 cases from Maputo city, 17 from Inhambane, nine from Maputo province, six from Cabo Delgado, three from Sofala, three from Manica and two from Tete. None of the three people tested in Gaza were positive.

Over the same 24 hour period, five Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, all in Maputo, but 15 new cases were admitted, 13 in Maputo and two in Sofala.

As of Tuesday, there were 166 people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (up from 158 on Monday). The great majority - 113 (68 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 13 patients in Sofala, 13 in Zambezia, 11 in Matola, ten in Nampula, four in Tete, and two in Inhambane. There were no patients in the Covid-19 isolation facilities in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica or Gaza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry also reported that a further 1,135 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (395 in Cabo Delgado, 216 in Tete, 203 in Sofala, 147 in Nampula, 133 in Maputo province, 19 in Zambezia, 18 in Inhambane, and four in Maputo city). This brings the total number of recoveries to 47,729 - or 75.9 per cent of all those diagnosed in Mozambique with Covid-19.

Because of the large number of recoveries, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Mozambique fell to 14,449 (down from 15,407 on Monday). The geographical division of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 9,804 (67.8 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2,206; Sofala, 843; Cabo Delgado, 352; Zambezia, 350; Nampula, 297; Inhambane, 247; Niassa, 215; Gaza, 55; Tete, 46; and Manica, 34.