Mozambique: Matsangaissa Calls for Truce and Amnesty

Maputo — Andre Matsangaissa Junior, who recently surrendered to the Mozambican government, after spending almost two years as a senior figure in the dissident Renamo Military Junta, on Tuesday called for a lasting truce and an amnesty for the other men still loyal to the Junta who remain in their hideouts in the central province of Sofala.

Addressing a Maputo press conference, Matsangaissa said the fact that he is no longer living in the bush was a clear indication of the Military Junta's commitment to peace. He thus seemed to be speaking on behalf of the Junta, and at one point he insinuated that he knows where Junta leader Mariano Nhongo is hiding.

"My appeal to the government is that there must be a lasting truce coupled with an amnesty law which will protect the militiamen, when they leave the bush", Matsangaissa said, adding that there is no need to keep units of the defence and security forces in the area.

In fact, President Filipe Nyusi offered the Junta a truce last year, but Nhongo spurned this. Any member of the Junta who joins the current demobilisation of the Renamo militia will automatically be amnestied.

Matsangaissa gave a completely fictional account of the birth of the Military Junta, blaming the government for its appearance and growth, and accusing the defence and security forces of gross human rights abuses in Sofala.

In reality, the Junta appeared when Nhongo and a group of supporters in mid-2019 attempted to seize power in Renamo. They denounced Renamo leader Ossufo Momade as "a traitor", even though he had won a contested election at a Renamo Congress in January 2019.

Nhongo threatened to kill Momade, and declared himself the real leader of Renamo. He appointed himself to the rank of general, and embarked on a campaign of arson and murder, particularly by ambushing vehicles on the main roads in Sofala and the neighbouring province of Manica.

Accompanying Matsangaissa at the press conference was Mirko Manzoni, head of the international contact group, facilitating dialogue between the government and Renamo, and the personal envoy to Mozambique of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

In remarks to reporters after the press conference, Manzoni said he considered Matsangaissa's demands "normal" - but he accepted that the defence and security forces "have the commitment to defend the population. The security forces are doing their job".

Manzoni said Matsangiassa had a right to give his opinion, but the diplomat denied that he had organised the press conference.

"As the United Nations, we are committed to the security of Andre Matsangaissa, just as with all people who join the peace process", he said, "but it was his family who organised the press conference".