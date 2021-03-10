Mozambique: Inflation Rate of 1.34 Per Cent in February

10 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Inflation in Mozambique was 1.34 per cent in February, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE), drawing on the consumer price indices for the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira).

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 2.54 per cent. Annual inflation (from 1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021) was 5.1 per cent. This is the highest annual inflation rate since December 2017.

The main prices rises in February were for lettuce (27.2 per cent), tomatoes (25.5 per cent), charcoal (19.8 per cent), cabbage (nine per cent), coconuts (eight per cent), groundnuts (3.8 per cent), and butter beans (3.3 per cent).

Some foodstuffs fell in price - notably lemons (by 30.6 per cent), live chickens (2.3 per cent), and fresh fish (1.6 per cent).

Of the three cities, Beira had the highest inflation (1.8 per cent) followed by Maputo (1.7 per cent), while in Nampula, prices only rose by 33 per cent over the month.

