Mozambique: 95 Kilos of Drugs Seized in Nampula

Maputo — The Mozambican police at the weekend seized 95 kilos of heroin and methamphetamine in Murrupula district, in the northern province of Nampula, according to a report in Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The provincial police spokesperson, Zacarias Nacute, said there were 39 packages of heroin and 50 bowls of methamphetamine, disguised with plastic containers supposedly for coffee and sweets. The drugs were found inside a trailer towed by a Toyota Hiace minibus.

There were two occupants of the vehicle. One, a Mozambican, was detained, but Nacute said he is refusing to reveal anything about the drugs. The second man, whose nationality is unknown, made a run for it, and the police are still searching for him.

Nampula lies on a major drugs corridor through Mozambique. The drugs are landed on the Nampula coast, then driven across Mozambique to South Africa.

In January, the police seized 61 kilos of heroin and five kilos of methamphetamine that were being unloaded on a beach near the port of Nacala.