Kenya: Third Wave is Here With Us, CS Kagwe Says as 713 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded

Kenya has Wednesday recorded 713 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number in a 24-hour period since last year, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

The new infections are from 5,230 samples tested over the period, raising total confirmed cases in Kenya to 110,356.

While making the announcement, Mr Kagwe said that the new infections translate to a positivity rate of 14 per cent, the highest since November 2020.

At the same time, the Health CS said 12 more patients succumbed to Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, raising total fatalities in Kenya to 1,898.

Another 167 patients recovered from the virus over the same period, raising total recoveries in Kenya to 87,903. Mr Kagwe said that Kenya's recovery rate stands at 80 per cent.

Mr Kagwe called for heightened vigilance among Kenyans, saying the country is already in the third wave of the pandemic with the number of patients in hospitals being on the rise.

The CS also announced that 563 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals across the country while 1,588 patients are in home-based care.