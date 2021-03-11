Kenya: Third Wave is Here With Us, CS Kagwe Says as 713 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded

10 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Silas Apollo

Kenya has Wednesday recorded 713 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number in a 24-hour period since last year, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

The new infections are from 5,230 samples tested over the period, raising total confirmed cases in Kenya to 110,356.

While making the announcement, Mr Kagwe said that the new infections translate to a positivity rate of 14 per cent, the highest since November 2020.

At the same time, the Health CS said 12 more patients succumbed to Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, raising total fatalities in Kenya to 1,898.

Another 167 patients recovered from the virus over the same period, raising total recoveries in Kenya to 87,903. Mr Kagwe said that Kenya's recovery rate stands at 80 per cent.

Mr Kagwe called for heightened vigilance among Kenyans, saying the country is already in the third wave of the pandemic with the number of patients in hospitals being on the rise.

The CS also announced that 563 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals across the country while 1,588 patients are in home-based care.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.