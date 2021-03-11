Kenya: Odinga is in Good Spirits, Says His Personal Doctor Olunya

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is undergoing further medical examination by a team of doctors after a successful check-up on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, his personal physician, Dr David Oduor Olunya, said the former prime minister has since been advised to take a rest.

"Hon. Odinga walked in for routine medical tests at The Nairobi Hospital on the March 9, 2021 after feeling some fatigue. He has had a rigorous campaign and needed to have some check-up. This was carried out successfully," said Dr Olunya, a consultant neurosurgeon at the hospital.

He noted that the ODM leader was undergoing some further investigations by a team of doctors who advised him to take a rest.

Monitor his condition

"We are continuing to monitor his condition, and no doubt he will be able to address the country in due course. He is in good spirits," the doctor said.

Mr Odinga's elder brother, Dr Oburu Oginga, earlier said the ODM leader's condition was stable and there is no cause for alarm.

"He is under monitoring by the medics and is in good condition," Dr Oginga said.

BBI campaigns

Mr Odinga was last Week engaged in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns at the Coast for five days.

He toured Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale counties while drumming up support for the BBI.

In June last year, Mr Odinga took a three-week medical trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he had a minor operation.

In June 2010, Mr Odinga, then Kenya's prime minister under President Mwai Kibaki's Grand Coalition government, underwent an operation at The Nairobi Hospital to remove fluid from the brain.