Kenya: Odinga is in Good Spirits, Says His Personal Doctor Olunya

10 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Justus Ochieng'

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is undergoing further medical examination by a team of doctors after a successful check-up on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, his personal physician, Dr David Oduor Olunya, said the former prime minister has since been advised to take a rest.

"Hon. Odinga walked in for routine medical tests at The Nairobi Hospital on the March 9, 2021 after feeling some fatigue. He has had a rigorous campaign and needed to have some check-up. This was carried out successfully," said Dr Olunya, a consultant neurosurgeon at the hospital.

He noted that the ODM leader was undergoing some further investigations by a team of doctors who advised him to take a rest.

Monitor his condition

"We are continuing to monitor his condition, and no doubt he will be able to address the country in due course. He is in good spirits," the doctor said.

Mr Odinga's elder brother, Dr Oburu Oginga, earlier said the ODM leader's condition was stable and there is no cause for alarm.

"He is under monitoring by the medics and is in good condition," Dr Oginga said.

BBI campaigns

Mr Odinga was last Week engaged in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns at the Coast for five days.

He toured Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale counties while drumming up support for the BBI.

In June last year, Mr Odinga took a three-week medical trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he had a minor operation.

In June 2010, Mr Odinga, then Kenya's prime minister under President Mwai Kibaki's Grand Coalition government, underwent an operation at The Nairobi Hospital to remove fluid from the brain.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.