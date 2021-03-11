Equatorial Guinea: Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Equatorial Guinea - Iraq

press release

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights – 10 March 2021

Equatorial Guinea

As of 9 March, 105 people have been killed and 615 others injured following a series of explosions at an armory of the Nkuantoma Gendarmerie and special forces barracks in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, on Sunday.

The blast significantly damaged the only COVID-19 testing laboratory. Initial figures from military sources indicate that up to 300 houses were destroyed. Displaced families remain without shelter.

Concerns are rising over risks posed by unexploded ordnances including explosives, rockets and other munitions remaining at the site.

While the extent of the damage and the number of affected people remain unknown, some urgent needs have been identified, including the deployment of emergency response experts, financial support and medical interventions including mobile hospitals, medical, water, sanitation and hygiene equipment, and medicines. Temporary shelter, food assistance and psychological support for victims are also critical.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has mobilized an emergency team and is preparing to deploy two trauma kits. WHO has also allocated US$200,000 for immediate response.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and WHO have also sent a team from the capital city, Malabo, to Bata to support case management, epidemiological surveillance, infection prevention and control, logistical support and vaccination.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) has received US$100,000 to be allocated to the emergency response.

A UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team will be deployed in the next few days.

Iraq

The UN and humanitarian partners today released the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan seeking US$607.2 million to address the most critical humanitarian needs of 1.5 million people in Iraq.

Some 4.1 million people in need were identified in Iraq this year, of which 2.4 million people have acute humanitarian needs.

Iraq continues to face a complex humanitarian situation, despite the ongoing joint efforts of humanitarian partners, the Government of Iraq, and local authorities and communities to improve circumstances. The post-conflict humanitarian situation in Iraq remains fragile, with approximately 1.3 million internally displaced people, and deepening socio-economic vulnerabilities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic

“The people of Iraq should be commended for their resilience in the face of relentless hardships,” said the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano. “COVID-19 added extra challenges for all of us in 2020. We are happy through the 2021 HRP to renew our commitment to assisting the most vulnerable internally displaced persons and returnees in Iraq.”

In 2020, the humanitarian community was able to assist approximately 1.4 million people thanks to the efforts of partners and the generosity of donors.