Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Receives Covid-19 Vaccines

10 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

A government official says frontline health workers would be the first to be vaccinated in the state.

<a target="_blank" href="https://akwaibomstate.gov.ng/">Akwa Ibom State Government</a> on Wednesday took delivery of 69,030 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Ini Ememobong, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, said the Commissioner for Health, Augustine Umoh, received the vaccine on behalf of the state government.

Photos posted on <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/business/business-news/445054-facebook-to-invest-1bn-in-news-industry.html">Facebook</a> by Mr Ememobong, showed the consignments being offloaded from the Akwa Ibom-owned airline, Ibom Air, at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

The health commissioner assured that the state's cold chain facility was ready to preserve the vaccines, the statement said.

The vaccines are safe, Mr Umoh, a medical doctor, said, adding that frontline healthcare workers would be the first to receive the vaccines.

Mr Mr Umoh said the procedure and centres for the administration of the vaccines would be announced "in due course".

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.